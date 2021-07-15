Penn State Thursday 3: A throwback, NIL thought, and recruiting take

It's time for another installment of the Penn State Thursday 3. Today, our throwback features Lions legend Grant Haley, our thought looks at a new name, image, and likeness deal for current starting quarterback Sean Clifford, and the take is recruiting themed as we look at new transfer pledge Spencer Rolland. The Penn State Nittany Lions are now about 50 days from the start of the 2021 season, and Big Ten Media Days, which are always the unofficial start of the stretch run to kickoff, are a week from now. Before we know it, summer camp will be here, and then a trip to Wisconsin will be on the horizon. Until then, however, let's dive into the Thursday Three.

Throwback: Grant Haley

Grant Haley''s 71-yard touchdown return against Ohio State remains one of the biggest plays in Penn State history.

Ok, we'll admit it right out of the gate: The intention of throwback Thursday is to go deep into the archives to remember someone from quite some time ago, and Haley certainly doesn't fit that bill. Then again, there is not exactly a bevy of No. 15s to pick from on July 15 (though please tell us who we missed in The Lions Den), and besides, who misses a chance to look back on one of the greatest plays, and moments, in Penn State history? It's not as if a refresher is needed, but it was Haley, of course, who scooped up the Ohio State field goal that Marcus Allen blocked and raced 60 yards to the end zone to give the Lions a 24-21 lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Four minutes and 27 seconds later, the Beaver Stadium turf was mobbed with joyous Penn State faithful for a celebration no one will forget. Haley's time in blue and white will always be tied to that play, but it's not all the former Class of 2014 signee accomplished in State College. Far from it, in fact. The Atlanta, Ga., Lovett School product played in 47 games over four seasons and totaled 139 tackles, two sacks, and five interceptions from his cornerback position. An undrafted free agent who started his NFL career with the New York Giants, Haley is now a member of the New Orleans Saints. He recorded his first pro career interception at the end of the 2020 season.

Thought: A new NIL deal for Clifford

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has a new name, image, and likeness deal, and Nittany Lions fans in central Pa., can participate. PennLive reported Wednesday that the Ohio native will attend a meet and greet at the Black N Bleu restaurant in Mechanicsburg on July 24. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Autograph-only tickets will cost $30 and VIP autograph tickets with lunch are $50. More details are available here. “We’ve always known about the great Penn State fan nucleus in Cumberland County and Dauphin County,” Black N Bleu owner Donny Brown told PennLive. “We think the new college creation (NIL) is something that’s good for the players and good for the fans. And we really think our customers will be excited to meet Sean.” Everyone across college athletics continues to explore NIL opportunities, and this could be the kind of thing that more Nittany Lions do in the future.

Take: Will super early transfers become a trend?

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein played a major role in Spencer Rolland's decision to come to Penn State.