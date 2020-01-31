They nearly had enough, anyway, holding an advantage from the second bout until heavyweight before ultimately falling 19-17.

Wrestling without national champion senior Anthony Cassar, lost due to a season-ending injury, the 7-1 Nittany Lions were set to take on the unbeaten Hawkeyes (8-0) in front of a sold-out crowd in a nationally televised match.

Facing No. 1 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Friday night, No. 2 Penn State faced an uphill battle.

Responding from an opening match technical fall at 125 pounds to No. 1-ranked Spencer Lee, Penn State’s No. 4-ranked Roman Bravo-Young forced two first-period injuries to No. 2 Austin DeSanto at 133, giving the Nittany Lions a dramatic 6-4 advantage.



Nick Lee followed for the Nittany Lions with a technical fall of his own to give the visitors an 11-4 lead through the first three bouts of the night, none of which wrestled to a decision.

Back-to-back decisions for Iowa at 149 and 157, a 6-1 bout for Pat Lugo over Jarod Verkleeren and a 6-1 bout for No. 5 Kaleb Young over Bo Pipher, took the two sides into the break with Penn State leading, 11-10.

Penn State wouldn’t wait long to regain some breathing room, though.

Starting with a 7-5 decision for No. 1 senior Vincenzo Joseph at 165 against Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, the Nittany Lions were unable to maintain it when 15-0 Mark Hall dropped an 11-6 decision to Michael Kemerer at 174. With three bouts left to wrestle, Penn State again gave itself a cushion with Aaron Brooks’ 7-3 decision over Abe Assad.

Needing one more decision to put the Hawkeyes away for the road upset, back-to-back decisions for the Hawkeyes, No. 7 Jacob Warner topping No. 18 Shakur Rasheed (4-2) and No. 3 Tony Cassioppi outlasting No. 15 Seth Nevills at heavyweight (7-0), put Penn State’s bid to rest.

The Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten) will return to action Sunday back at Rec Hall when they host Maryland (2-11, 0-5).