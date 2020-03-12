A decision has not yet been made regarding the Blue-White Game, which is set for April 18.

All Penn State's football activities are officially on hold, until further notice, due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, the program announced Thursday afternoon.

The official statement reads, in full:

"We are postponing all football-related activities until further notice. We are assessing this rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority. We will continue to seek guidance from University leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions. This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, Pro Day and any other football-related activities. A final decision on the annual Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 18, has not been made."

Blue White Illustrated will continue to monitor this quickly evolving story.

