BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

A Penn State student-athlete living on campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from WPSU.

"Wednesday’s positive report for the 16802 zip code is the first positive report involving an Intercollegiate Athletics student-athlete," Penn State athletics said in a statement to WPSU.

The report did not specify which team the student athlete plays for. The university's next bi-weekly coronavirus testing report is set for next Wednesday.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” Penn State athletics said its statement to WPSU. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.”

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks was asked about the positive test during his Zoom conference with the media Thursday afternoon, and expressed confidence in the way Penn State is handling the situation.

"I trust the medical staff here," Brooks said. "I trust the coaching staff. I think that we're all doing the things that we can do the help minimize exposure, wearing a mask in workouts, mask in meetings, doing online meetings. So all I can do is really focus on myself, really, and just continue to be safe, practice social distancing whenever I'm out."

With uncertainty swirling about whether there will be a college football season at all, Brooks said simply: "We're going to play when we're supposed to play."







