Class of 2021 running back Evan Pryor is a self-described "home run hitting" player. No matter the down or distance, Pryor says he's a threat to find the end zone.

Last week, coach James Franklin and his staff connected on a long ball of their own to draw Pryor to Penn State's Whiteout Camp on June 23.

Pryor said his original intention was to visit Tennessee that weekend, but after running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider extended an invitation, the opportunity to make the trip to State College was one that he couldn't pass up.

And the long trek from Pryor's home in North Carolina didn't leave the rising high school sophomore disappointed.

"Working out with the coaches, it just showed me how much they're really into the sport and how passionate they are about it," Pryor said. "So, it'd be a good place for me to go."