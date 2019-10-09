Gordon discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “Penn State is a great place with great people in a perfect college environment,” he said. “I will get the academic support that I need and a four-year degree with one of the biggest alumni systems in the country.”

In need of further wing depth, Penn State hit the mark on Wednesday evening. Rivals150 small forward DJ Gordon gave his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions, giving the Big 10 program a hard playing and competitive prospect set to enroll next fall.

Slotted as the 144th best prospect in the 2020 class, Gordon chose the Nittany Lions over Iowa, Minnesota, Pitt and Providence. He stands over 6-foot-6, is graced with a long set of arms that he uses appropriately on the defensive end, and can be relied upon for his competitive mentality.

“My relationship with the coach (Pat Chambers) is like no other,” Gordon went on to stay. “I feel comfortable enough to land in Happy Valley.”

A tough-minded wing, Gordon has improved in the shot making department in recent years but is most valued for his ability to defend different positions and finishing at the rim. He made nearly half of his shots attempted which equated to his over 10 points per game averages this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Gordon becomes the highest rated member of Penn State’s 2020 class. Two others will join him next fall including Dallion Johnson and Gabe Dorsey, each most known for their shooting abilities to the perimeter.