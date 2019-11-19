Penn State climbs to No. 8 in latest College Football Playoff ranking
Ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Penn State's loss to Minnesota dropped the Nittany Lions to No. 9 in last week's offering. A rebound win for the Nittany Lions against Indiana on Saturday afternoon was enough to bump the Nittany Lions up to No. 8 for this weekend's showdown at No. 2 Ohio State
With two games remaining, the Nittany Lions will take on the Buckeyes this weekend at Ohio Stadium before returning home to face Rutgers.
Below is the complete top 25 for the third week of the College Football Playoff Poll.
College Football Playoff Top 25 - Nov. 19
1) LSU
2) Ohio State
3) Clemson
4) Georgia
5) Alabama
6) Oregon
7) Utah
8) Penn State
9) Oklahoma
10) Minnesota
11) Florida
12) Wisconsin
13) Michigan
14) Baylor
15) Auburn
16) Notre Dame
17) Iowa
18) Memphis
19) Cincinnati
20) Boise State
21) Oklahoma State
22) Iowa State
23) Southern Cal
24) Appalachian State
25) SMU
*******
