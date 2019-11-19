News More News
Penn State climbs to No. 8 in latest College Football Playoff ranking

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Penn State's loss to Minnesota dropped the Nittany Lions to No. 9 in last week's offering. A rebound win for the Nittany Lions against Indiana on Saturday afternoon was enough to bump the Nittany Lions up to No. 8 for this weekend's showdown at No. 2 Ohio State

With two games remaining, the Nittany Lions will take on the Buckeyes this weekend at Ohio Stadium before returning home to face Rutgers.

Below is the complete top 25 for the third week of the College Football Playoff Poll.

College Football Playoff Top 25 - Nov. 19

1) LSU

2) Ohio State

3) Clemson

4) Georgia

5) Alabama

6) Oregon

7) Utah

8) Penn State

9) Oklahoma

10) Minnesota

11) Florida

12) Wisconsin

13) Michigan

14) Baylor

15) Auburn

16) Notre Dame

17) Iowa

18) Memphis

19) Cincinnati

20) Boise State

21) Oklahoma State

22) Iowa State

23) Southern Cal

24) Appalachian State

25) SMU

{{ article.author_name }}