Ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Penn State's loss to Minnesota dropped the Nittany Lions to No. 9 in last week's offering. A rebound win for the Nittany Lions against Indiana on Saturday afternoon was enough to bump the Nittany Lions up to No. 8 for this weekend's showdown at No. 2 Ohio State



With two games remaining, the Nittany Lions will take on the Buckeyes this weekend at Ohio Stadium before returning home to face Rutgers.



Below is the complete top 25 for the third week of the College Football Playoff Poll.