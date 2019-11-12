After loss, Penn State drops to No. 9 in College Football Playoff Poll
After opening the season unbeaten at 8-0, Penn State suffered its first loss of the 2019 season Saturday at Minnesota.
Ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff poll last week, the loss to Minnesota dropped the Nittany Lions to No. 9 in this week's offering while the Gophers climbed from No. 17 in the initial poll to No. 8 following the game.
With three games remaining, the Nittany Lions will take on unranked Indiana this weekend at Beaver Stadium before returning to the road to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus next weekend.
Below is the complete top 25 for the first week of the College Football Playoff Poll.
College Football Playoff Top 25 - Week 11
1) LSU
2) Ohio State
3) Clemson
4) Georgia
5) Alabama
6) Oregon
7) Utah
8) Minnesota
9) Penn State
10) Oklahoma
11) Florida
12) Auburn
13) Baylor
14) Wisconsin
15) Michigan
16) Notre Dame
17) Cincinnati
18) Memphis
19) Texas
20) Iowa
21) Boise State
22) Oklahoma State
23) Navy
24) Kansas State
25) Appalachian State
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Like us on Facebook