After loss, Penn State drops to No. 9 in College Football Playoff Poll

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

After opening the season unbeaten at 8-0, Penn State suffered its first loss of the 2019 season Saturday at Minnesota.

Ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff poll last week, the loss to Minnesota dropped the Nittany Lions to No. 9 in this week's offering while the Gophers climbed from No. 17 in the initial poll to No. 8 following the game.

With three games remaining, the Nittany Lions will take on unranked Indiana this weekend at Beaver Stadium before returning to the road to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus next weekend.

Below is the complete top 25 for the first week of the College Football Playoff Poll.

College Football Playoff Top 25 - Week 11

1) LSU

2) Ohio State

3) Clemson

4) Georgia

5) Alabama

6) Oregon

7) Utah

8) Minnesota

9) Penn State

10) Oklahoma

11) Florida

12) Auburn

13) Baylor

14) Wisconsin

15) Michigan

16) Notre Dame

17) Cincinnati

18) Memphis

19) Texas

20) Iowa

21) Boise State

22) Oklahoma State

23) Navy

24) Kansas State

25) Appalachian State

{{ article.author_name }}