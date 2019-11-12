After opening the season unbeaten at 8-0, Penn State suffered its first loss of the 2019 season Saturday at Minnesota.

Ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff poll last week, the loss to Minnesota dropped the Nittany Lions to No. 9 in this week's offering while the Gophers climbed from No. 17 in the initial poll to No. 8 following the game.

With three games remaining, the Nittany Lions will take on unranked Indiana this weekend at Beaver Stadium before returning to the road to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus next weekend.



Below is the complete top 25 for the first week of the College Football Playoff Poll.