Penn State finds itself at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff Poll for the 2019 season.

Following an 8-0 start, which includes road wins at Iowa and Michigan State, plus home wins over Michigan and Pitt, the Nittany Lions currently have the second-ranked strength of record through the first 10 weeks of the season. The Lions also have an opportunity to add even more wins against top 25 opponents, beginning this weekend at Minnesota, which ranked No. 17 in the initial poll.

Penn State should also get the chance to knock off the nation's top-ranked team in a few weeks, as Ohio State was ranked No. 1 in the initial poll. The Buckeyes are followed by LSU at No. 2, while Alabama is third and Clemson is fifth.

Below is the complete top 25 for the first week of the College Football Playoff Poll.