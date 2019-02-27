For the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins, the Bryce Jordan Center proved to be a different kind of dangerous than usual.

Sure, Penn State had eked out home wins over No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 6 Michigan already this season, showing a capability of beating elite teams inside its home arena. But this was different.

The Nittany Lions punished Maryland’s lethargy with more than just a close loss. No, Penn State thumped the Terrapins start to finish, leaving no room for interpretation in a 78-61 win.

These Nittany Lions looked nothing like the group that was starved for confidence amid an 0-11 start to Big Ten play. This group took charge from the beginning. It dictated the tempo. And by the time it allowed Maryland any room to operate, the game’s outcome was already well in hand.

“It definitely takes time to learn how to win, because no team is ever going to give up,” Lamar Stevens said. “You have to just keep going, that same mentality, like it’s an even score. That’s what we say every time we’re up big a little bit, that it’s an even score, 0-0, and we just need to focus on winning that next four minutes.”

And the Nittany Lions succeeded. They lost only three of the 10 four-minute chunks in the game, all of those coming in the second half when the game was well past won.



