Penn State shows dominance is an option in blowout win over No. 17 Terps
For the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins, the Bryce Jordan Center proved to be a different kind of dangerous than usual.
Sure, Penn State had eked out home wins over No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 6 Michigan already this season, showing a capability of beating elite teams inside its home arena. But this was different.
The Nittany Lions punished Maryland’s lethargy with more than just a close loss. No, Penn State thumped the Terrapins start to finish, leaving no room for interpretation in a 78-61 win.
These Nittany Lions looked nothing like the group that was starved for confidence amid an 0-11 start to Big Ten play. This group took charge from the beginning. It dictated the tempo. And by the time it allowed Maryland any room to operate, the game’s outcome was already well in hand.
“It definitely takes time to learn how to win, because no team is ever going to give up,” Lamar Stevens said. “You have to just keep going, that same mentality, like it’s an even score. That’s what we say every time we’re up big a little bit, that it’s an even score, 0-0, and we just need to focus on winning that next four minutes.”
And the Nittany Lions succeeded. They lost only three of the 10 four-minute chunks in the game, all of those coming in the second half when the game was well past won.
Penn State was fueled by another strong scoring output from Stevens, who is producing at a rate that makes the 24-point showing he provided Wednesday seem almost mundane.
But we’ve always known what Stevens is capable of. Now winners of five of their last seven games, the Nittany Lions have found their difference makers in the margins.
The complementary play of John Harrar, for example, transformed the game. He made life in the post extremely difficult for star Maryland forward Bruno Fernando, who averages more than 14 points per game.
Swapping out with Mike Watkins every three minutes for the sake of fresh legs, Harrar and Watkins held Fernando to just nine points, forcing him into five turnovers — almost double his season average.
“I thought they did a really good job on Fernando,” Pat Chambers said postgame. “He was frustrated.”
And so was just about everyone else wearing red.
The Terrapins turned the ball over 17 times, and Penn State turned those into 17 fastbreak points — comprising the Nittany Lions’ entire margin of victory.
That’s a fitting parallel for Penn State and some concrete evidence of improvement in an area where the Nittany Lions have struggled. It’s been easy for Penn State to force turnovers, but turning them into crucial transition points has been a somewhat confounding task for Chambers’ crew.
“We weren’t producing points,” Chambers said. “We were either missing layups, missing shots, or giving it right back. So it’s nice to see us take those opportunities and turn them into baskets, and I think that’s really helping.”
Combine that with 17 points from Myles Dread and 10 points from Myreon Jones off the bench and you’ve got yourself a recipe for a blowout when the opposition can’t be bothered to get off the bus, ranked or not.
But don’t get caught up thinking the Nittany Lions are done growing, because they aren’t.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement here,” Chambers cautioned.
And that’s scary.