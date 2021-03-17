Asked at his pre-spring practice press conference if Penn State would hold its annual Blue-White Game this April, Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin indicated conversations between the football program, the athletic department, and the university administration were ongoing.

Wednesday, a source described to Blue White Illustrated the plans that were taking shape.

Set to be rebranded from the typical "Blue-White Game" designation for this year, the Nittany Lions are tentatively set to hold a spring practice or scrimmage at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 17. And for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, fans beyond the parents and families of Penn State players and coaches will be permitted to attend.

According to a source, the freshman class of students at University Park will be invited to attend the event as a first opportunity to experience the game day atmosphere of a Penn State home football game. Additionally, tentative plans are for some cheerleaders and possibly even the Blue Band to be permitted to attend, in addition to the slate of Penn State football personnel families that were allowed to attend through much of the 2020 season.

However, the university's plans for the day do not include attendance or media coverage outside of the scope of player and coaches' families and students. The event will not be broadcast on the BTN, nor will media outlets be invited to attend.