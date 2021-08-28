Penn State set for final scrimmage opportunity prior to Wisconsin week

Penn State will make its final trek to Beaver Stadium until Sept. 11 today when it holds one final summer camp scrimmage prior to the start of game week ahead of a Sept. 4 meeting with Wisconsin. There's no question that part of Saturday's work inside of the empty 107,000-seat venue will prepare the team for the Badgers, but some of it will focus on both self-improvement and also decision making, as the Nittany Lions staff must make starter and reserve choices at positions such as running back, receiver, guard, the defensive line, and more. It's an important day then that will shape head coach James Franklin's eighth season, as the choices made in the Lasch Building meetings rooms following it will have an impact on both Week 1 and beyond as the program aims for a better 2021.



"I think we're in a good place," Franklin said following last Wednesday's practice, which was also at Beaver Stadium. "We got to go out and do it in games. Being in here, I think, is important, for scrimmages. There is a long-held belief among many in Nittany Nation that early starts on the road spell doom, and it's no secret that kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time in Madison. However, if you're a glass-half-full person, the good news is that the program is well aware of it, of course, and has a plan to get ready for it. Enter what will happen today. "We'll scrimmage on Saturday at the exact time that we'll play at Wisconsin to get ready for that because, that's going to be an early game based on our guys' body clocks," Franklin said. "We'll do pregame meal and the whole deal and start over here at the stadium at that exact time."

