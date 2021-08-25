Penn State senior center Mike Miranda helps set foundation for Lions' OL

Before the start of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season, Penn State head coach James Franklin set the parameters for what he believed could solidify an offensive line. Speaking after the program’s spring game in April, that foundation for success within the position group could be found through a pair of tackles to set the edge and, importantly he said, a center in whom you trust. “I don't want this to come off the wrong way, but to me, if you got two tackles you have a lot of confidence in, and you have a center inside that you have a lot of confidence in from a communication standpoint, from an experience standpoint, that's where you'd like to start and build from,” Franklin told reporters. “Not that the guards aren't important, they are critically important, but you'd love to have a center and two bookend tackles to maybe help some inexperienced guards from a communication standpoint, from a call perspective, and to help those guys kind of develop and grow. “You want to feel really good about your two guys on the edges and protecting the quarterback's blind side or his throwing arm, and then to be able to have experience as we have with Mike Miranda at center, we feel really good there.”

Mike Miranda's 18 career starts trail only Jahan Dotson, Rasheed Walker and Sean Clifford among the 2021 Nittany Lions. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

The seeming third piece in the equation beyond those of highly touted tackles Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace, the fifth-year senior Miranda is assuming the role at center for the Nittany Lions this preseason. And though it’s his first time he’s expected to start at the position, the Stow, Ohio product is far from unfamiliar with starts along the Nittany Lions’ offensive line. Having arrived at Penn State in January 2017, Miranda immediately garnered attention from Franklin with his spring performance. Crediting Miranda as “standing out” during the program’s spring practices, the early enrollee separated himself as a horse in the weight room, notching 18 squats at 365 pounds and a 300-pound clean during the spring of what would have been his senior year in high school. Due to a few personnel absences due to injury, Miranda made the most of the opportunity by impressing in action with the first-team unit, despite eventually being held out of action for a redshirt that fall. But once given the green light to perform in 2018, Miranda has been a fixture on the field for the Nittany Lions in a variety of roles, playing in every game (35 in all) the past three seasons on special teams and along the offensive line. On offense, Miranda notched a start at right guard that season, then followed it up with a redshirt sophomore campaign in 2019 that included another eight starts at the position. BETTER OR WORSE? Setting expectations for the Nittany Lions' offensive line BWI Daily: Projecting starters on the Penn State offensive line

Then flipping to the left side last season as the Nittany Lions shuffled some pieces up front, Miranda garnered the most attention of his career for his performance with a second-team All-Big Ten nod from both the conference coaches and media and a second-team All-Big Ten spot from the Associated Press. According to Pro Football Focus’ grading, Miranda also finished as the best pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions last season with a grade of 70.4. Shifted to center this offseason following the departure of senior Michal Menet to the NFL, Miranda has settled in at the position this month as the program races toward a Sept. 4 matchup at Wisconsin to open the season. And though offensive line coach Phil Trautwein indicated earlier in August his intent to keep his options open for the position by preparing other linemen to handle the center responsibility, all signs remain that Miranda is a key ingredient in any path to success up front and, ultimately, the Lions’ man in the middle this year. “I just think the O-line, we're in a really good place culturally. Their buy-in, their work ethic, all those types of things. I like what Phil's doing with our offensive line,” Franklin said this summer. “Rasheed, he's just in such a good place. And talking to the strength staff, and talking to the players, the way he's working, the way he's leading, he and Miranda are kind of the two guys that are leading that unit in a really positive, aggressive way right now.” Within a group that can set the tone for Penn State’s offensive success this season, with a dogged determination to correct the ills of 2020, the Nittany Lions are counting on it.