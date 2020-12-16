BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State lands contingent on All-Big Ten defensive teams

Revealed via Tweet, Nittany Lion senior Shaka Toney and redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh were paired on the 2020 All-Big Ten First-Team defense for their performances during Penn State's 3-5 season. Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker was recognized as a third-team coaches' selection.

The Big Ten's coaches recognized both of Penn State's starting defensive ends as the best in the conference on Wednesday.

Oweh and Toney are tied for the team lead in tackles for loss at Penn State with 6.5 apiece for a combined 51 yards in losses, while Toney leads the team with 4.0 sacks to go along with his two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble this season.

Brisker, meanwhile, ranks third on the team in tackles with 50 this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Oweh and Brisker grade out as the top two performers on the Nittany Lions' defense this season at 85.4 and 83.3, respectively. Toney, meanwhile, is first among Penn State's starters as a pass rusher, grading out at 82.3 in the category.