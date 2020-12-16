BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State lands contingent on All-Big Ten defensive teams

Penn State lands contingent on All-Big Ten defensive teams
The Big Ten's coaches recognized both of Penn State's starting defensive ends as the best in the conference on Wednesday.
Revealed via Tweet, Nittany Lion senior Shaka Toney and redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh were paired on the 2020 All-Big Ten First-Team defense for their performances during Penn State's 3-5 season. Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker was recognized as a third-team coaches' selection.
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬. pic.twitter.com/z3BsdLfgbv— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020
Oweh and Toney are tied for the team lead in tackles for loss at Penn State with 6.5 apiece for a combined 51 yards in losses, while Toney leads the team with 4.0 sacks to go along with his two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble this season.
Brisker, meanwhile, ranks third on the team in tackles with 50 this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Oweh and Brisker grade out as the top two performers on the Nittany Lions' defense this season at 85.4 and 83.3, respectively. Toney, meanwhile, is first among Penn State's starters as a pass rusher, grading out at 82.3 in the category.
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚. pic.twitter.com/qfAXtjwq3i— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020
The media's All-Big Ten defensive teams, meanwhile, also include safety Lamont Wade and corner Joey Porter in addition to Toney's first-team selection and Oweh's second-team pick.
Penn State's honorable mention contingent on the defensive side of the ball also included Tariq Castro-Fields, P.J. Mustipher, Antonio Shelton and Brandon Smith.
Your 9️⃣ Nittany Lions earning All-Big Ten Defensive honors 💪— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 16, 2020
➡️: Jayson Oweh
➡️: Shaka Toney
➡️: Jaquan Brisker
➡️: Tariq Castro-Fields
➡️: PJ Mustipher
➡️: Joey Porter Jr.
➡️: Antonio Shelton
➡️: Brandon Smith
➡️: Lamont Wade #WeAre pic.twitter.com/T7xWBL0qu6
