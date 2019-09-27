On throws more than 10 yards down the field this season, Clifford is 15-for-35 (43 percent). Throwing 20 yards or more down the field, Clifford is 6-for-17 (35 percent), according to data compiled by Pro Football Focus.

Now the Nittany Lions’ top guy, Clifford’s most apparent strength has become an early season vice.

Three of his five completions went for at least 34 yards, including a 95-yard pass to Daniel George that broke the Penn State record for longest completion.

Sean Clifford needed only a minuscule sample as a third-string quarterback last season to mesmerize Penn State fans with his deep ball.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields, by comparison, has completed passes of 10 yards or more at a 65 percent clip to help spark his torrid start, while Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson, who the Nittany Lions will attempt to slow down in Week 5, owns a 56 percent completion percentage on passes of that type.

Clifford’s arm is more than strong enough to make these kind of throws, and he’s shown enough touch in the past to indicate he can place them, too.

So what’s slowing down Penn State in this area of the game?

According to tight end Pat Feiermuth, an offense that can successfully take deep shots relies on far more than just its quarterback.

“I think at first, you need attention to detail,” Freiermuth said. “Just making sure that the O-line takes a great pass set, all the receivers, running backs and quarterbacks need to be on the same page coverage wise. I think we need to run our routes crisp and clean.

“Every single shot play that we don’t connect on, I think there’s a clear reason as to why we didn’t connect on it on film.”

At times, the discontinuities in Penn State’s passing game have made themselves obvious. Receivers have nearly collided at the top of routes on occasion. The Nittany Lions’ offensive line has sometimes surrendered too much pressure to give Clifford sufficient time in the pocket.

And, of course, Clifford has simply missed some throws he needs to make.

While a heavily turned-over Penn State offense searches for its footing, Clifford is hunting for ways he can critique his own performance.

“I think there’s a lot areas that I can improve in,” he said. “I think I'm going to be saying that until I leave Penn State, honestly.”

Watching tape from the first three games during Penn State’s bye week, Clifford pointed out that his footwork needs to improve, and said he thinks that’ll help him throw the deep ball.

“I thought early on I did well with that, then with a little bit of pressure, I could have put the ball in different spots where it would have put our guys in better positions to catch it and be more explosive.”

Aside from footwork, Clifford said he hopes to throw more “catchable balls” to his receivers on passes down the field, adding that, with Penn State’s talent at skill positions, he just needs to give his receiver a chance most of the time.

“The perfect ball isn’t going to happen every single time,” he said. “But I’ve got guys all over the field who can make plays for this team.”



