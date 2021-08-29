Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, confident, comfortable ahead of 2021
The midweek Tweet needn't say much more than it's simple message.
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker pictured front and center, the title of "Takeaway King" illustrated his role as the Nittany Lions' leading defender for creating turnovers through the program's preseason training camp this month.
And, having turned the corner from camp into an extended game-week preparation for a Sept. 4 matchup at Wisconsin, Brisker's production in takeaways was both unparalleled and a possible harbinger of what's to come for the Nittany Lions this season.
"I feel super uncomfortable, especially with Coach Dex in my corner and him playing safety and teaching me what he has learned from a game and just things like that," Brisker said of his turnover creation this August. "I feel super comfortable and I'd say the difference was just me focusing on the ball and catching it, then run."
A mainstay of the Nittany Lion defense last season, the now fifth-year senior isn't completely unfamiliar with turnover opportunities, of course.
Finishing with just one interception in Penn State's COVID-amended 2020 schedule though, a takeaway during the Michigan State game at the end of the regular season that he immediately turned back over to the Spartans, Brisker very much intends to make turnovers a more consistent element of his game this year. And to do so, he said, he's changed his approach on a fundamental level.
"I think last year it was more me trying to return it before I caught it," Brisker said, "so it's more just focused on the ball, catching it then run. It's just the extra activities I do after practice and off the field, catching Jugs or having one of my teammates like Tariq Castro-Fields throwing footballs around and things like that."
Given their production a season ago, the Nittany Lions will be counting on not only Brisker to increase his takeaways but also from every other teammate on the defensive side of the ball.
Limited to just four interceptions during the nine game slate, with one coming from linebacker Brandon Smith, and only five fumble recoveries, the program has made turnover generation a major component to its offseason focus.
One of the nation's most highly touted safeties entering the 2021 campaign, however, Brisker isn't letting the expectations distract him from going out on the field and turning them into a reality this fall. Returning for an extra, bonus season of eligibility this year thanks to the NCAA's mandate for all participants of the 2020 season, the opportunity is one of which Brisker intends to make the most.
"To be honest, I really block it out because at the end of the day, I still got to play football. I like to show what I can do, especially this year, it's gonna be a little different," Brisker said. "But I like to show what I could do and just block out all the outside noise and that's pretty much it. I just take it day by day and just stay humble."
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook