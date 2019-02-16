"Yeah, I think the guys wrestled really well,'' Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. Michigan State has been improving each week and has had some nice wins in the last couple months -- they just showing their progress. I think our guys wrestled well and I think this is a team that's gonna keep wrestling better as we progress to the national tournament."

Each of the seven Nittany Lion victories were of the bonus-point variety. Penn State has won 95 of the 120 bouts it has wrestled in the 12 dual meets it has won thus far this season.

It was four years ago Friday night that Penn State last lost, and the No. 1-ranked Nittany Lions (12-0/8-0), despite yielding a 7-0 lead to the Spartans after two bouts, were never threatened after that and posted a 37-10 victory.

Michigan State came to Rec Hall Friday night with a five-match winning streak but, as expected, left as the 57th straight victim of Penn State's impressive wrestling winning streak.

The Lions were once again without three starters as Roman Bravo-Young was out for personal reasons, according to Jeff Byers on the Penn State Sports Network, and Brady Berge and Shakur Rasheed again were held out. It was the 12th different lineup in 12 different dual meets for Penn State.

"We need to get our best lineup in place as we head in to the Big Ten tournament and that's what we're looking to do," Sanderson said.

Michigan State, which dropped to 9-7/3-4, jumped out to a 7-0 lead on wins by Rayvon Foley at 125 and Anthony Tutolo at 133. Penn State's Devin Schnupp continued to face top-flight competition, and MSU's Foley fits that description.

Schnupp (6-13) has faced six top-15 foes in his last 10 matches. Foley (28-2) worked five takedowns against Schnupp, who did have one of his own, and won a 14-5 major decision.

Scott Stossel replaced Bravo-Young at 133 but failed to generate any offense against Tutolo (17-11). Tutolo didn't have much of his own with one takedown, an escape and riding time point for a 4-1 victory.

No. 2 Nick Lee's 22nd win of the season came with relative ease at 141, clipping Austin Eicher 19-7 with eight relatively easy takedowns.

Jerod Verkleeren continued his impressive streak of wrestling with a 12-3 win over Jaden Enriquez at 149, and Jason Nolf registered his 57th career fall at 157 by headlocking Jake Tucker for the pin at the 3:50 mark.

"Verkleeren is wrestling really well and his confidence is growing in each match," Sanderson said. "I think he was wrestling a little more aggressive tonight, which is great to see.

"It was good to see him just pushing the pace and hustling and he had that fire in his eyes to go score points and it was good to see. I thought Jarod looked really good."

Jason Nolf took Penn State to the break with a 14-7 lead after registering his 57th career fall, this one a headlock on Jake Tucker at the 3:50 mark.

And Vincenzo Joseph beat that time by two seconds when he cradled Austin Hiles in 3:48 at 165 pounds.

One of the more bizarre bouts you'll see came at 174 when Mark Hall won by disqualification over Drew Hughes. Hughes liked to ride with legs but when he threw the leg ride on Hall, Hall was able to stand up and draw stalling calls because Hughes could not return Hall to the mat.

That's the letter of the law as far as stalling calls go and Hughes was docked four times in the third period and was DQ'd. That was something Sanderson said he's not seen before.

"I don't know if I've seen that but that's the way that's to be called, especially with the way they changed that rule," Sanderson said. "It's the top man's responsibility to return his opponent to the mat. Even though you're on top of him with your legs in, it's his responsibility to get his legs out and either cut the guy or return him to the mat and if you don't do that in a timely manner.

"But I don't know if I've seen that before. Mark's a tough kid, obviously. It's not easy to get to your feet when somebody has their legs in on you like that but Mark did a nice job with that,'' Sanderson said.

Mason Manville replaced the injured Shakur Rasheed at 184 and hung with No. 15 Cameron Caffey, losing 6-4 but taking Caffey to the limit.

"That just shows me that he's fearless and he's willing to do whatever he can to help the team," Nolf said about Manville. "He goes out there and he wrestles as hard as possible and gives 100 percent attitude and effort."

Bo Nickal followed with his 55th career fall and 58th consecutive victory, which was a fall by cradle in just 35 seconds over Brad Wilton.

And heavyweight Anthony Cassar took down Beard eight times in a 21-6 victory by technical fall in 6:46.

"I think I'm getting to my offense pretty well and last year that was something that was lacking,'' Cassar said. "This year I just feel a little more natural and have that power and that pop and I'm just gonna keep doing that."

Penn State heads to Illinois on Sunday to complete its Big Ten schedule. The Lions will host Buffalo on Feb. 24 in a Senior Day regular-season finale.





PENN STATE 37 MICHIGAN STATE 10





125: Rayvon Foley, MSU maj. dec Devin Schnupp 14-5.

133: Anthony Tutolo, MSU dec Scott Stossel 4-1.

141: Nick Lee, PS maj. dec Austin Eicher 19-7.

149: Jerod Verkleeren, PS maj dec Jaden Enriquez 12-3.

157: Jason Nolf, PS pin Jake Tucker 3:50.

165: Vincenzo Joseph, PS pin Austin Hiles 3:48.

174: Mark Hall, PS won by disqualification over Drew Hughes 6:14.

184: Cameron Caffey, MSU dec Mason Manville 6-4.

197: Bo Nickal, PS pin Brad Wilton :35.

285: Anthony Cassar, PS tech fall Chase Beard 6:46 (21-6).