Some more positive roster news came for Penn State on Saturday, when offensive tackle Will Fries announced his intention to return for his senior season.

Fries is the second junior starter along the offensive line to announce his return, joining starting center Michal Menet.

Barring transfer, four out of Penn State's five starting offensive linemen are set to return for next season.



In his announcement, Fries, a three year starter, cited "unfinished business."