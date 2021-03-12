One of the themes of Penn State’s recruiting efforts the past two years is that they haven’t been able to land the true blue-chip players that every major school covets. Just in the state of Pennsylvania alone, a few really good players have gotten away. I'm not going to name them. You know the list already.

To be fair, Penn State has done well in other regions like Michigan this past year and Virginia in previous years to help make up the difference, but James Franklin would be the first to tell you that the roster could always use more playmakers, especially those top 100 national prospects that schools like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have been landing with regularity of late.

Despite no visits for a year now, Franklin and his staff couldn’t have asked for a better start in the Class of 2022. Seven of Penn State’s eight committed players currently hold a four-star rating, three of whom rank in the Rivals250. Six of those eight players will surely play on offense, while Mehki Flowers could play either wide receiver or safety.

But if this year’s class, which ranks seventh nationally now, is going to reach the levels of the 2018 class, which finished fifth, the Nittany Lion coaching staff will have to land at least a few of the players below. The NCAA once again extended the dead period until June 1, so visits won’t be taking place now until the summer, but there is a belief that we will actually see unofficial and official visits at some point this summer, whether it's June or July.

After speaking with sources close to the program, these are the 10 most important defensive prospects for the Nittany Lions, in order, as we head into the spring.

