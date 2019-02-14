Though Valentine's Day might mark the middle of February and winter's doldrums, spring is coming.

Or, more specifically, spring practice.

In a Tweet Thursday afternoon, Penn State receivers coach Gerad Parker revealed (as part of a pitch to recruits for visit-planning purposes) the Nittany Lions' dates of note for their upcoming spring practices. In fact, it marked off each of the Nittany Lions' 15 practice dates in March and April, kicking off March 13 and working through the spring practice session's conclusion with the Blue-White Game on April 13.