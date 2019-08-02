News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 12:43:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State's Position Battle Breakdown: Preseason Primer

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 14th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

At last, 212 days since the Nittany Lions last took the field in the Citrus Bowl, Penn State football can officially turn the page to the 2019 season with the start of preseason practices Friday.In...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}