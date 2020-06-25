"That’s points on the board. That is a critical, critical thing. And it had nothing to do with me. It was all him, his mentality, his work ethic.”

After completing just 16 of his 24 field goal attempts as a freshman in 2018, Pinegar went 11-for-12 last year, while also hitting on 55 of his 58 extra point attempts.

But the improvement of the rising junior was significant, and important.

Jake Pinegar was not the flashiest part of Penn State’s special teams unit last season, perhaps overshadowed by the big leg of fellow kicker Jordan Stout or the always entertaining kick returns of KJ Hamler.

Pinegar monopolized Penn State’s field goal kicking duties during his freshman season, but formed an effective tandem with Stout — a Virginia Tech transfer — a season ago.

Stout came on to try kicks from distance, with all three of his attempts coming from at least 50 yards out. He connected on two of them, including a 57-yarder against Pitt that tied a school record.

Pinegar, by comparison, did not try a kick over 50 yards, but went 3-for-3 on kicks from 40-49 yards out, and 4-for-5 on kicks from 30-39 yards.

Lorig was clear: Though the Nittany Lions turned to Stout last season when they needed power, Pinegar wasn’t far off.

“Jake can kick the long ones too, just so everybody knows,” Lorig said. “It was kind of neck and neck, and it was like, I think Jordan hit one more than Jake or something, so we said, well, the numbers say this.”

Pinegar said on Wednesday during a Zoom call with reporters that Lorig held him to a higher standard during his first season in charge of Penn State’s special teams, helping to spark his improvement.

Part of the rise was natural. Pinegar was able to build on a platform of confidence and comfort.

“The biggest thing from year one to year two is having experience,” Pinegar said. “It’s hard going out there year one and nailing everything and being totally comfortable in that environment. But, you know, as time goes on, you adapt and you get more comfortable.

“Year two to year three, the confidence, being comfortable out in that atmosphere, that’s all there. I think a big part of this offseason is kind of correcting the small things in my approach, with my stance, my steps — smoothing things out to where it’s just trying to get more to that muscle memory stage.”

Pinegar found no problems getting the reps he needed while he was away from his teammates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A native of Iowa, Pinegar was able to practice at his high school field just about every day alongside his brother, Hunter, who kicks at Sam Houston State. As for weight training, he found enough equipment in his basement to get by.

“Obviously with no spring ball, it kind of sucks not being able to get that edge,” Pinegar said. “But I feel, personally, being back home and kicking with my brother, being able to kick with other people quite often played a huge advantage.”