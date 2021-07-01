Penn State’s July checklist: New commitments, a breather, NIL news & more

Penn State’s coaching staff is enjoying a much-needed breather after a 27-day June stretch that brought hundreds of prospects to town and even netted a new Class of 2022 commitment. This is college football, however, and there is rarely enough rest for the weary. The good news for head coach James Franklin and co., however, is that they wouldn’t have it any other way, as while some downtime is certainly nice, there is always a laser focus on improving the current Lions while trying to add future ones every day of the year. As we kick off a new month, it’s time to take a closer look at what is on Penn State’s July checklist. Here are some things to keep an eye on over the next 31 days:

James Franklin will meet with media for the first time in person since the 2019 season on July 22.

Commitments on the Horizon The just-completed quiet period allowed recruits from across the country to visit various programs on unofficial and official visits so that they could learn about their favorite schools, and many did so in person for the first time. All of that information gathering can only mean one thing: Decisions are coming. Social media will be buzzing over the next few weeks with either finalists and an announcement date or simply a graphic that indicates a prospect is ready to make a verbal commitment. Some will avoid the hoopla and just go ahead and post their pick, and others will join streaming shows to share with the world where their next stop is. There are many names we could note here, but Penn State fans should pay close attention on July 3 and 4, when Philadelphia three-star linebacker Keon Wylie and New York four-star defensive lineman Kaleb Artis, respectively, pick their school of the future. The Lions sit in great shape with both, and there could be more fireworks that pop up, too, during the holiday weekend. Lackawanna OL JB Nelson is considered a heavy Penn State lean, while RB Nick Singleton and DE Dani Dennis-Sutton are both expected to decide in the first half of the month. It’s a safe bet that we’ll see plenty of Franklin’s We Are…Better tweets before August is here. You'll want to head over to The Lions Den for the latest premium recruiting updates. NIL Happenings College athletes across the country can now profit off of their name, image, and likeness due to a new NCAA policy. However, players at Penn State didn’t need that news from college athletic’s governing body because the Pa. legislature passed its own set of rules on the matter on June 30. Throughout the month, it’s a guarantee that deals will be announced at various schools by many players, and it will be fascinating to see which Lions ink agreements and with what companies.

