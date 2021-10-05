Penn State football coach James Franklin details key to Iowa clash

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin believes there are a number of things that his Week Six opponent, No. 3 Iowa, does well. There is one aspect of the Hawkeyes' game, though, that Franklin thinks has elevated their level so far this season — their takeaway numbers. "That's the thing that they're doing right now that makes them special," he said.

The Hawkeyes have forced 16 total turnovers so far this season, which is tied with Hawaii for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It has helped Iowa overcome an offense that is last in the Big Ten in yards per game, and tied for 11th in the conference in yards per play. Despite those metrics, the Hawkeyes are fourth in the Big Ten in points per game, and that is largely down to turnovers and the excellent field position they provide. Franklin offered praise for Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who has been consistent in his approach over the years. There hasn't been very much change year over year in regard to scheme. "You look on tape, and who they are this year, for the most part, is who they were last year and the years before that," Franklin said. "Their kids are sound and they're never out of position. They play fast. They play aggressive. They play with great confidence because they're allowing them to line up and play." Franklin called the Iowa scheme "challenging." There are very few holes for Penn State to exploit regardless of the personnel groupings Iowa throws at the Nittany Lions, in Franklin's estimation.