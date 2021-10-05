Penn State football coach James Franklin details key to Iowa clash
Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin believes there are a number of things that his Week Six opponent, No. 3 Iowa, does well.
There is one aspect of the Hawkeyes' game, though, that Franklin thinks has elevated their level so far this season — their takeaway numbers.
"That's the thing that they're doing right now that makes them special," he said.
The Hawkeyes have forced 16 total turnovers so far this season, which is tied with Hawaii for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
It has helped Iowa overcome an offense that is last in the Big Ten in yards per game, and tied for 11th in the conference in yards per play. Despite those metrics, the Hawkeyes are fourth in the Big Ten in points per game, and that is largely down to turnovers and the excellent field position they provide.
Franklin offered praise for Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who has been consistent in his approach over the years. There hasn't been very much change year over year in regard to scheme.
"You look on tape, and who they are this year, for the most part, is who they were last year and the years before that," Franklin said. "Their kids are sound and they're never out of position. They play fast. They play aggressive. They play with great confidence because they're allowing them to line up and play."
Franklin called the Iowa scheme "challenging." There are very few holes for Penn State to exploit regardless of the personnel groupings Iowa throws at the Nittany Lions, in Franklin's estimation.
"There's no easy yards out there,'" Franklin said.
As for how that translates into turnovers, Franklin said he thinks Iowa's defensive setup allows the Hawkeyes to capitalize on mistakes more often than not because they keep their eyes on the opposing quarterback "as much as anybody in college football."
Recruiting also plays a factor. Recruiting defensive backs who can play the ball is different than recruiting defensive backs who can do other parts of the game well, Franklin thinks.
Iowa's leader in interceptions this season is cornerback Riley Moss, with three.
"It helps defensive statistics because it gets them off the field," Franklin said. "It helps offensive statistics because they create short fields and scoring opportunities."
Twelve of Iowa's takeaways have come by way of the interception — including six in last week's steamrolling of Maryland.
The Nittany Lions have thrown three picks this season — one in each of their last three games. However, Pro Football Focus has tagged Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford with only two turnover worthy plays, both of which came last week against Indiana.
Clifford threw one interception off the hands of KeAndre Lambert-Smith against Villanova, and another that was effectively a heave at the end of the first half against Auburn that carried little consequence. His pick against Indiana offered no such excuse.
His ability to play efficient, while also remaining largely safe, could decide this game as the Nittany Lions look to sidestep the Iowa takeaway threat. .
"I think everybody knows that's the storyline of this game," Franklin said.
