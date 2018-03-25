“I think we knew what to expect a little bit more and prepared for what they did,” Gadowsky said. “What lacked, at least in my mind, was a better commitment and execution of what makes us really good. And I think that’s what makes it a little bit frustrating.”

A broader, more pervasive problem was the cause of Penn State’s long night at the rink.

But after the Pioneers’ top line of Troy Terry, Henrik Borgstrom and Jarid Lukosevicius exploded for four goals to eliminate Penn State, Guy Gadowsky’s focus wasn’t trained on the fact the Nittany Lions never really engaged their forecheck or that Denver scored one of its goals with a man advantage.

There were some ideas — a strong forecheck and staying out of the penalty box among them.

In the week leading up to Penn State’s NCAA Tournament rematch against Denver, the questions flowed almost continuously.

For the first two periods, the high-flying Nittany Lions, who outraced opponents and lit up the shot counter all year, were nowhere to be found.



When Penn State was able to sneak into its offensive zone, it missed the net 21 times. Add in another 18 shots that were blocked by the Pioneers, and the Nittany Lions only managed to put 27 pucks on the Denver net.

There were few of the rebound opportunities that Penn State thrives on. The Pioneers were airtight around their net.

“I think we never showed our best,” said Liam Folkes, who had the Nittany Lions’ only goal of the game in the third period when the outcome was already decided.

The feeling, for Penn State, was familiar. It was the second-straight year that Denver had sent the blue and white packing. It was the second-straight year the Nittany Lions were totally smothered, unable to play their brand of hockey. It was the second straight year they proved unable to play with a championship pedigree against a team that already has one.

Penn State has dictated the pace against some of the best teams college hockey has to offer. The Nittany Lions went 2-1-1 this season against Ohio State, which earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame, another top seed, needed a superhuman effort from its superstar goaltender, Cale Morris, to keep Penn State at bay in February.

Gadowsky’s high-volume, high-speed offense has proven dangerous, even against elite programs.

Not Denver.

“I thought this was an opportunity, at least for the coaching staff...We were really curious to see if we’ve learned something,” Gadowsky said. “Obviously I have to do a lot better job, we have to do a lot better job if we’re going to compete at this level. I don’t know that answer. I just feel that we weren’t prepared enough. We didn’t do enough job as a staff to prepare the team to really find out the answer. If we played our very best, then I feel we’d have a more accurate answer.”

There were no answers to be had out on the ice, either. Penn State was outmatched from the moment the puck was dropped.

With four seniors on their way out and the possibility for more departures, the path to contention on the big stage becomes more complicated.

But there’s an entire offseason to find the answer.

“We got beat,” Gadowsky said. “We got beat bad.”