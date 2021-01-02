Penn State's matchup with No. 6 Wisconsin set for Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the two programs announced Saturday evening in joint social media posts.

The postponement represents Penn State's second this season due to COVID-19 concerns, a previous matchup with Drexel in November scrapped for the same reasons.

According to the announcements, the Nittany Lions and Badgers will look to work out a mutually agreed-upon date to make up the game.

The Nittany Lions (3-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) are coming off an overtime loss at Indiana on Wednesday, 87-85, while the sixth-ranked Badgers are 9-2 overall and 3-1 against conference competition, most recently earning a 71-59 win at Minnesota.