Penn State's Freak List, Top 5 Athletes for PSU Football: BWI Daily

Every year The Athletic's' Bruce Feldman puts out his annual Freaks list of the best athletes in college football.

BWI Senior Editor Nate Bauer asked director of performance enhancement at Penn State, Dwight Galt, to put together his own top five Penn State freaks for 2021.

The results do not disappoint.

Bauer takes host Thomas Frank Carr through the list of the best athletes per testing scores on Penn State's roster and what makes each of them so special.

Before they get to the list, T-Frank and Nate give their impressions on Penn State head coach James Franklin's game-week press conference and what they took away from his comments.

They also discuss depth charts (T-Frank's favorite).

To read the full story, check out the link below:

Who are Penn State's 'freak' athletes? Dwight Galt ranks top Nittany Lions