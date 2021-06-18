Penn State's family feel impresses 2023 DB Kahlil Ali on Thursday visit
Highly rated class of 2023 safety Kahlil Ali was one of a handful of prospects on Penn State's campus on Thursday — his second trip to Happy Valley in less than two weeks after camping on June 6.
Ali enjoyed his return trip, which included a tour of the campus that gave him a positive vibe.
"Campus is really like, 'Wow,'" Ali said. "It really surprised me. It was really all smiles, all positive energy around the campus, around the staff. I really enjoyed it. I really liked it."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news