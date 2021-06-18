Highly rated class of 2023 safety Kahlil Ali was one of a handful of prospects on Penn State's campus on Thursday — his second trip to Happy Valley in less than two weeks after camping on June 6.

Ali enjoyed his return trip, which included a tour of the campus that gave him a positive vibe.

"Campus is really like, 'Wow,'" Ali said. "It really surprised me. It was really all smiles, all positive energy around the campus, around the staff. I really enjoyed it. I really liked it."