In its seventh season of Division I hockey, Penn State's program to-do list just got a little shorter.

Sophomore Nittany Lions forward Evan Barratt has been named to represent the United States at this year's World Junior Championship in Vancouver, USA Hockey announced Sunday. He is the first Penn State player to earn this honor.

And it's an important one, to be sure. Some consider the WJC to be the most significant international tournament outside of the Olympics.