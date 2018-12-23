Penn State's Evan Barratt earns Team USA roster spot for World Juniors
In its seventh season of Division I hockey, Penn State's program to-do list just got a little shorter.
Sophomore Nittany Lions forward Evan Barratt has been named to represent the United States at this year's World Junior Championship in Vancouver, USA Hockey announced Sunday. He is the first Penn State player to earn this honor.
And it's an important one, to be sure. Some consider the WJC to be the most significant international tournament outside of the Olympics.
To set a player on this stage is an achievement that should not be overlooked for Guy Gadowsky's program.
Barratt likely earned the spot with his impressive start to the collegiate season. His 29 points are tied with teammate Alex Limoges for the most in the country.
Barratt also made the most of his time in the United States' camp. He played in one of the Americans' two pre-tournament scrimmages, notching an assist and delivering a crushing hit against team Russia on Thursday.
The United States will get play underway on Wednesday against Slovakia at 6:30 p.m.
Aarne Talvitie, another Nittany Lion who qualified for WJC camp, could also participate in the tournament with team Finland. The Finns play their final tune-up game against Canada on Sunday. Talvitie did not partake in Finland's first scrimmage.