To hide just how dangerous Penn State is in the return game would be an exercise in futility, so KJ Hamler and DeAndre Thompkins didn’t try to disguise anything. They’re good. And they know it. “Any time I’ve got the ball in my hand, it’s exciting,” Hamler said after Penn State’s 63-10 win over Kent State Saturday. “Every time I touch the ball I think touchdown.” “My whole mindset is when I’m on the field, I want to be the guy they don’t want to give the ball to,” Thompkins said. “That’s something that I pride myself in, that’s something that coach [Charles] Huff installed in me young when I first got here. There’s plenty of times, even at Pitt, when I turned around and I looked at [Juwan Johnson] and I said, ‘Bro sit down, you’re not going back out there no more.’”



DeAndre Thompkins breaks away from a defender against Kent State.

The Golden Flashes were the latest opponent to prove unable to contain Penn State’s, kick-returning dynamic duo. The Nittany Lions didn’t score a special teams touchdown, but Hamler and Thompkins both ensured they made an impact in the return game. Hamler only got one opportunity to return a kickoff, but he made sure it counted. He began with a burst straight through the middle of the Kent State coverage team before bumping toward the right sideline for a 52-yard return. With less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, Hamler’s effort allowed the Nittany Lions to be aggressive offensively and find the end zone before the second quarter ended. The redshirt freshman also returned a punt for the first time this season, eluding several Golden Flash defenders to bring it back 33 yards before he got stopped by the Kent State punter. Hamler won’t forget that. “I tried to make a play, but y’all see how that ended,” he said. “I’m just mad I got tackled by the kicker.” Thompkins also had a run in with the same Kent State punter, Matthew Trickett. Trickett stopped Thompkins from breaking free on a 32-yard punt return in the second quarter -- a play that might also have been ticketed for the end zone if not for some late intervention by the specialist. The redshirt senior has averaged 21.5 yards per return, an 8.2-yard improvement on his 13.3 mark a season ago. Washington’s Dante Pettis led the nation a season ago by averaging 20.4 yards per punt return. Hamler’s numbers are equally as eye-popping. He’s picked up 35.4 yards, on average, per kickoff return. Last season, Memphis’ Tony Pollard led the nation by averaging 40 yards per return. Hamler’s mark would have ranked second. It’s a small sample, to be sure, but the impact made by Hamler and Thompkins is anything but. Their big-play potential can even create motivation for fellow special-teamers, according to James Franklin, who said players are more apt to stay on their blocks longer when they know the returner can score with the smallest of openings. “When they get their hands on the ball, everyone in the stadium’s excited to see what they’re going to do,” Franklin said. “We as coaches are. And the special teams’ coordinator is getting gray hairs on the opposite sideline.”



KJ Hamler returns a kickoff in Penn State's win over Kent State.