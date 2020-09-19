The Nittany Lions will start the season with a trip to Indiana, followed by a tough home opener against Ohio State. Check out the entirety of the schedule, here.

The Big Ten is set to announce its 2020 college football schedule Saturday during FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show, but Blue White Illustrated has already received an advanced copy of the schedule. As expected, Penn State will play eight of the nine teams that were originally on the schedule this season, with Northwestern dropping off. The Nittany Lions won't have time to work out the kinks with new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, beginning the season with a tricky matchup at Indiana, Oct. 24. That'll be followed by one of the biggest home openers in decades, as Ohio State will make its way to Beaver Stadium on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Join us, here!

Penn State's other marquee matchup will take place a few days after Thanksgiving when the Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan, Nov. 28. Earlier that month, they'll host Maryland (Nov. 7), travel to Nebraska (Nov. 14), then host Iowa (Nov. 21). The final two scheduled games will start with a trip to Rutgers on Dec. 5. Penn State will then finish its season at home against Michigan State, Dec. 12. The Big Ten Championship is scheduled for Dec. 19, but even if the Lions don't win the division, they'll still face an opponent in the West Division that weekend. It's being dubbed "Big Ten Champions Week." Penn State's top competitor in the East Division, Ohio State, received crossover matchups with Nebraska and Illinois. The Buckeyes will kickoff the season with the Cornhuskers at home. Michigan received arguably the toughest two crossover games, with Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Wolverines will start the season away at Minnesota. They'll then host Wisconsin Nov. 14. The annual Michigan - Ohio State game is set to be played during the final week, Dec. 12.

2020 Penn State Football Schedule