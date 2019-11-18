It's hard to believe that the regular season is almost complete, but Penn State's final home game of the 2019 season is just 12 days away. We also now know that the Senior Day showdown against Rutgers will be a 3:30 PM kickoff. It'll broadcast on Big Ten Network.



The Nittany Lions have just 10 scholarship seniors that will be recognized before the game. Notable players include tight end Nick Bowers, offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, defensive tackle Robert Windsor, cornerback John Reid and linebackers Cam Brown and Jan Johnson.

This will be just the second game that airs on Big Ten Network this season. Eight of Penn State's 12 games this season have broadcast nationally on either ABC or FOX.

The Nittany Lions are 27-2 all-time against the Scarlett Knights. Penn State won last year's game in Piscataway, 20-7.