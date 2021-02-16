Penn State updated its football roster earlier this week, adding height and weight measurements for its early enrollees and the majority of its incoming transfers for the first time.

Another item of note is that Penn State has not moved the eligibility clock forward on any of its returning players because of the extra year of eligibility granted to all players as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, Jahan Dotson was listed as a junior last season and remains listed as a junior for the upcoming campaign — rather than a senior who simply has the choice of coming back for a fifth season if he chooses.

It appears that Penn State has not updated the height and weight of its returning players as it typically does when a new roster is released. All returning players are listed with the same height and weight as they were heading into the final game of the season against Illinois.



