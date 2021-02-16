Penn State roster update provides details on early enrollees, transfers
Penn State updated its football roster earlier this week, adding height and weight measurements for its early enrollees and the majority of its incoming transfers for the first time.
Another item of note is that Penn State has not moved the eligibility clock forward on any of its returning players because of the extra year of eligibility granted to all players as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, Jahan Dotson was listed as a junior last season and remains listed as a junior for the upcoming campaign — rather than a senior who simply has the choice of coming back for a fifth season if he chooses.
It appears that Penn State has not updated the height and weight of its returning players as it typically does when a new roster is released. All returning players are listed with the same height and weight as they were heading into the final game of the season against Illinois.
Early Enrollees
The initial roster of the 2021 season gives us another chance to look at the measurements for the seven early enrollees that Penn State welcomed to campus in January.
Quarterback Christian Veilleux is listed at 6-foot-4, 197 pounds.
As for the two offensive linemen among the early arrivals, Landon Tengwall comes in at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds, while Nate Bruce is listed at 6-foot-4, 344 pounds.
In the defensive backfield, cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr comes in at 6-foot, 174 pounds, and fellow corner Kalen King is listed at 5-foot-11, 177 pounds.
King's twin brother, Kobe — a linebacker — begins his Penn State career at 6-foot-1, 236 pounds.
At defensive end, Rodney McGraw is listed at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds.
Transfers
The new roster is also a chance to see the measurements of Penn State's incoming transfers for the first time.
Defensive end transfer from Temple Arnold Ebiketie is listed at 6-foot-3, 238 points. Joining him on the defensive front is Duke defensive tackle transfer Derrick Tangelo, listed at 6-foot-2, 298 pounds.
Baylor transfer John Lovett will join the Penn State running back room, and he comes in at 6-foot, 205 pounds.
At corner, South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon is listed at 6-foot, 183 pounds.
Harvard offensive line transfer Eric Wilson, who did not commit until after the beginning of the spring semester, is not listed.
