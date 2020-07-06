BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State Responds to Story Detailing Rasir Bolton Transfer

Following the publication of a story at The Undefeated detailing Rasir Bolton's transfer out of the Penn State men's basketball program, head coach Patrick Chambers and athletic director Sandy Barbour have released public statements. In the story, Chambers is described as having an interaction with Bolton that the freshman and his family believed to be "ignorant at best and a form of institutional racism at worst." From the story: The day after the Wisconsin game, Chambers told Bolton he knew the freshman was under a lot of pressure and wanted to help him. Bolton recalls Chambers, who was on the hot seat due to the suspension and a 7-8 record at that point in the season, saying, “I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you. “I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck.” The story continues, noting concerns in the aftermath of the incident, for which Bolton's parents approached Penn State to also discuss Chambers' shove to Myles Dread at Michigan just days before the comment regarding the noose. From the story: "The coach said he apologized; Ray and Chalonda are adamant that he did not. Penn State administrators told Chambers his language was “intolerable,” according to associate director of communications Rose Carter, and “impressed upon him the seriousness of this matter.” Chambers was not required to undergo any diversity or cultural competency training. Bolton was referred to Penn State’s sports psychologist, a white man, who among other things, advised Bolton to learn how to deal with Chambers’ personality type. “Rasir was taught how to deal with Coach Chambers,” Chalonda Bolton said. “What was Coach Chambers taught?” To make matters worse, Bolton said Chambers later told him he was impressed with how “organized” and “well-spoken” his parents were — an unintentional but well-known insult among Black folks, which rests on the assumption that Black people are disorganized or inarticulate. Chambers said he does not recall making that comment. ********

Statement from Patrick Chambers: I’ve realized the pain my words and ignorance caused Rasir Bolton and his family and I apologize to Rasir and the Bolton family for what I said. I failed to comprehend the experiences of others, and the reference I made was hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable. I cannot apologize enough for what I said, and I will carry that forever. I try and respond to mistakes I have made by learning and growing, and I hold myself accountable and strive to be a better person and a better coach. In talking with our players and their families, I am committed to seeking knowledge and gaining a better understanding of diverse perspectives and impact of bias in our society. I have much more to learn. It is critically important for me to recognize my responsibility in better understanding the experiences of others and I am committed to doing the necessary work required to do just that. I love our student-athletes and want each of them to grow and succeed, individually, and as a part of our team. I promise that I will keep listening, I will keep learning, and continue our conversations within our team and our Penn State family.

Statement from Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour: Patrick Chambers deeply regrets the words he chose and understands the pain he caused Rasir Bolton and his family. Patrick has stated that he is committed to educating himself and he is actively working to learn and grow, which will be imperative to his future success at Penn State. Our black community of students, faculty and staff must have the opportunity to feel safe, respected and welcome at Penn State, and clearly our past actions and words have not always contributed positively to that goal. It is our obligation to embrace all in our community regardless of differences - the color of their skin, their ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, disability or gender should not matter. Our community of student-athletes, staff and coaches is stronger because of the diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives they all bring to our competitive venues and classrooms. As leaders, our coaches must model the values of our institution and I remain steadfast in continuing to strengthen the culture of acceptance within our Penn State Athletics Department. It’s imperative that we all learn from the mistakes of the past - our own and those of others - to move to a more inclusive, just and respectful environment. This morning, I communicated to all of Intercollegiate Athletics the following steps we are taking to help achieve these goals: - We will listen by conducting an annual Intercollegiate Athletics climate survey that will offer an opportunity for the Intercollegiate Athletics community to provide feedback on the culture, climate and experience as it pertains to diversity, inclusion, respect and acceptance. The data will give direction in developing and implementing policies, procedures, processes, programming and resources to address concerns and enhance the Intercollegiate Athletics environment and culture. - We will take action by establishing an Intercollegiate Athletics Response Team to more effectively address issues of concerns affecting the culture, climate and experience of the Intercollegiate Athletics community. The Response Team will partner with appropriate ICA leadership to engage in broader university discussions around developing respectful interactions and communications for resolution. - We will support growth and change by providing educational opportunities for the Intercollegiate Athletics community to engage in thoughtful and impactful discussions, reflections and actions around pertinent and current issues and/or events that effect culture, climate and experience through the use of best available education and resources. - We will collaborate with our Student-Athlete Advisory Board’s Welfare Committee whose responsibiliteis are to work with the Intercollegiate Athletics community to enhance the overall quality of life and personal growth and development of student-athletes through promoting a welcoming and inclusive environment for all student-athletes, and providing input on programming and support services consistent with the core values of the University and Intercollegiate Athletics. - We will contribute to the efforts of President Barron’s Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety in meaningful ways to see change in our community - and the world for that matter. These steps are just a start. As we listen, learn and create ideas and efforts, we will implement a sustainable department-wide effort. *******

Since the publication of the story, former Nittany Lion forward Lamar Stevens has offered comments via Twitter to discuss the matter, defending Chambers in the process.

100%. He used a poor choice of words but Coach Chambers is a a great man who made a mistake. His actions towards all of his current and past players speaks much more volume. Ask them... https://t.co/5GmbxTiTPC — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) July 6, 2020

Do I wish he used another phrase to get his message across to Rasir? 100%. BUT He is from a racist or a bad man. — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) July 6, 2020