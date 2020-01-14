Allegations in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by former Penn State safety Isaiah Humphries, that players in the football program conducted hazing, which was then retaliated upon by head coach James Franklin after his complaints, have now elicited a response from the university dismissing the claims.

According to the university's statement Tuesday afternoon:

"The University has established processes in place for responding to claims of potential misconduct. In accordance with our processes, the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct carried out investigations of the plaintiff’s claims independent from Intercollegiate Athletics. In addition, Penn State police investigated related allegations and forwarded the results of that investigation to the Office of the Centre County District Attorney (DA). The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued. "

