Penn State picked up another commitment Thursday morning in WR Malick Meiga.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Meiga is from Montreal, Canada. He earned an offer from the Nittany Lion coaching staff back in May and has since taken two trips to University Park, including this past weekend for the Lasch Bash barbecue.

"It's a place where I could compete at a high-level, while also being in a great family atmosphere," Meiga said, when asked about his commitment.

Back on March 30, Meiga burst onto the scene with a strong performance at The Opening camp in Ohio, running a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, a 4.28-second shuttle and jumping 36 inches in the vertical. At the time, he had just one offer from Buffalo. By the end of April, his scholarship count was up to 10.

Meiga then attended another camp at The Opening, this time in Washington, D.C., on May 5. He ran even faster in the 40 (4.42 seconds) and the shuttle (4.19 seconds). Those results grabbed not only Penn State's attention, who offered just five days later, but also Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, as all five schools offered within a week.

Despite the fact that the staff had already offered, Meiga then took his first trip to Penn State June 6 to camp with Gerad Parker and the rest of the staff. Not only did he perform strong during testing, but he was arguably the best receiver during one-on-ones. Future Nittany Lion Norval Black and Washington State commit Christian Fitzpatrick were also in attendance that day, as well as a few top underclassmen.

With Meiga now committed, Penn State has four wide receivers in its Class of 2020. He join's Jaden Dottin, Parker Washington and Black. The Nittany Lions now have 21 prospects in this year's class and currently rank 14th overall, although both junior college prospects still have to be ranked.