Connecticut wide receiver Jaden Dottin announced his commitment to Penn State Friday.

A native of Suffield, Dottin has been a regular visitor to the University Park campus. Since camping with the staff in June 2018, he’s has taken four additional visits, including this weekend’s official visit.



Overall, Dottin earned 15 scholarship offers. Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt and Syracuse were other notable schools, but the Wolverines and Nittany Lions were always ahead of the rest. In the end, his relationship with Gerad Parker played a pivotal role in his decision.



“I’ve known him since my time at Duke, so I’ve been comfortable with him for awhile now,” Dottin said in a previous interview this spring. “He’s a great coach and we have a very good relationship. I’m comfortable with him.”



Listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Dottin is a four-star prospect and the fourth-ranked player in Connecticut. He totaled 593 yards on just 29 receptions, scoring six touchdowns. He added five interceptions and four pass deflections on defense and was named first-team All-NEPSAC.



Dottin is the first high school wide receiver to commit to Penn State’s Class of 2020. He joins junior college prospect Norval Black.

