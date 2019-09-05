Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is headed back to Penn State.

After backing out of his commitment to the Nittany Lions last month, the Rivals100 prospect from Baltimore will be back in State College Saturday night for game against Buffalo. Unlike some other prospects that have decommitted in recent months, Thornton has made it clear that James Franklin and his staff still have a real shot at ultimately earning his signature come Dec. 2021.

"I'm still high on Penn State. Nothing has changed. I just want to make sure I'm seeing all my options," Thornton said in an interview last month.

However, there's also plenty of competition for the 6-foot-4, 180 pound receiver from Mount St. Joseph. Earlier this summer, he visited Oregon, Tennessee and West Virginia. Maryland, Michigan and Virginia also hosted in the spring and summer of 2018.

Overall, he holds 20 scholarship offers. Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State have also extended verbal offers.

Currently, Thornton is the 37th-ranked prospect in the nation for 2021. He's the 7th-ranked wide receiver and No. 2 overall in Maryland.

Thornton is also the seventh scholarship prospect to confirm he'll be on campus Saturday. Subscribers can see the complete list here.