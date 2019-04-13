Penn State has had a lot of success in recent years picking up commitments during Blue-White Weekend. That streak continued Saturday, as Virginia offensive lineman RJ Adams verbally committed to the Nittany Lions this morning.

Checking in at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, Adams is listed as an offensive tackle on Rivals, but he's expected to play guard at the next level. In the beginning of February, he earned an offer from head coach James Franklin while on campus for a junior day. Matt Limegrover and Ja'Juan Seider were his primary recruiters.

When asked about what stands about the Nittany Lions, Adams said in February, "Coach Franklin just makes me feel like a priority, and now, with him offering, I was excited. Also, their campus is beautiful and being inside Beaver Stadium felt electric. Also, Penn State is only three hours from my house, which isn't very far compared to the other schools recruiting me that I like a lot."

Over the past year, Adams earned 23 scholarship offers. Florida State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pitt, Purdue, Virginia Tech and West Virginia were a few of the programs he considered, but Miami and N.C. State were believed to be PSU's top competitors. Adams visited Miami at the end March and he took multiple visits with Dave Doeren and his staff at N.C. State, one of which took place just last weekend. Adams was considering a second visit to Miami later this month, but he'll no longer make that trip.

Adams, who plays at one of Virginia's top schools, Woodbridge, is also teammates with five-star LB Antoine Sampah and 2021 DT James Gillespie. Sampah is one of the top recruits in the mid-Atlantic region, while Gillespie also holds an offer from the Lions. Both players are on campus with Adams today.

A three-star prospect, Adams is the 10th-ranked player in Virginia for 2020. He's now the third offensive lineman to commit to Penn State, joining Grant Toutant, from Warren, Mich., and Golden Achumba from Hyattsville, Md.

