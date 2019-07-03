Penn State picked up another commitment Wednesday from Mechanicsville, Va., prospect Tyler Warren.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Warren committed to Virginia Tech almost a year ago to play quarterback for the Hokies. However, he backed out of that commitment in May. Warren rarely speaks with the media about his recruitment, but we know he visited Penn State in April. Offensive recruiting coordinator and tight end coach Tyler Bowen and the rest of PSU's coaching staff think his frame and athleticism work well at tight end.

According to 804 Varsity in Richmond, Warren threw for 876 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 554 yards and another seven scores.

We believe he earned more than seven scholarship offers, but aside from Penn State and Virginia Tech, we know that Louisville, Michigan, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia all offered.

