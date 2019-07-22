News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 13:39:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Veilleux High on Nittany Lions Following Multple Camps

Tbqbtwt19amsqba6gnqs
Veilleux (#296) and future Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens (#926) during Penn State' Whiteout Camp last month.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux was one of the top prospects in the Class of 2021 to earn an offer from Penn State this summer.Listed at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Veilleux grew up in Ottawa, C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}