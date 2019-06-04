Penn State picked up some good news Monday with the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu. If all goes according to plan for James Franklin and his coaching staff, Fashanu will be the first of a few new additions to the Class of 2020 before the dead period begins June 23.

Subscribers, join us inside The Lions Den for the latest on whom we're expecting to visit this month, plus which other programs some of PSU's top targets will be visiting.

INSIDE THE DEN: JUNE VISIT NEWS & NOTES