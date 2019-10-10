Two New Jersey D-linemen set to attend White Out
Four-star defensive end Aaron Armitage will be back in Happy Valley next weekend.The Class of 2021 prospect hasn't been able to attend any games this season due to his team, Blair Academy, playing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news