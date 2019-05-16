Elite Underclassmen Expected at Penn State this Weekend
Penn State is expected to host roughly two dozen prospects this weekend for a small junior day, and one of the nation's top freshman has confirmed that he plans to be in attendance.2022 LB Shawn Mu...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news