News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 19:28:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2020 OL will return to Penn State Saturday

Zxidyg8km0wntse2b4uu
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Mars, Pa., offensive Michael Carmody will be back in Happy Valley this weekend.The 6-foot-6, 280 pound tackle is no stranger to State College, as this will be his eighth trip to Penn State since Ap...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}