Penn State recruiting thoughts, an NIL opinion & more: Friday's 5th quarter

The first weekend of July is here, and after a jam-packed June full of visits, camps, and even a couple of commitments, it might seem like a slow down is on the horizon. Think again. The Friday 5th Quarter is here to tackle all sorts of topics, from Penn State recruiting to NIL thoughts, a notable quote from four-star Nittany Lions commit Drew Allar at The Opening, and more ahead of the long weekend. Let's dive in.

QB Drew Allar had a lot to say about Penn State recruiting at the Elite 11 the other night.

1. What's coming on the recruiting front?

Penn State enters the weekend with 12 Class of 2022 verbal commitments, which is good for the No. 8 spot in Rivals' team rankings. Are more additions on the way? Keon Wylie, a three-star linebacker from Imhotep in Philadelphia, will pick between Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Penn State on Saturday. All signs point to the Lions ending up with the 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect, but as we know in recruiting, there is no sense in counting a chicken until it's hatched. Kaleb Artis, a four-star defensive lineman from New York, will decide on Sunday. He's down to a handful of suitors but the Lions have the unanimous FutureCast prediction. If the forecast proves to be correct, Artis would join Ken Talley upfront in this cycle for position coach John Scott Jr.'s group. There are two other potential defensive lineman to watch, too, as both DT Zane Durant and DE Tyreese Fearbry are both planning to announce their commitments on Sunday. Fearbry, who grew up in Pittsburgh, raved about his trip to Penn State a few weeks ago, calling it a "mind-blowing experience." Most of our colleagues believe that Durant, who lives in Orlando, will end up at Miami, but PSU sources haven't ruled out the possibility of pulling the upset. Finally, let's not forget that Lackawanna College offensive lineman JB Nelson made a couple of trips to Penn State in June, including one that earned him an offer earlier in the month. He has no decision date set, but the Pittsburgh native could decide at any time, and BWI recruiting expert Ryan Snyder has a prediction in favoring the blue and white. Put it all together, and it could be a big weekend for head coach James Franklin's program. If the commitment total is 2.5, we'll go with the over. Stay up to date on the latest premium recruiting updates throughout the weekend in The Lions Den.

2. An interesting comment from Drew Allar

Three-star Penn State quarterback commit Drew Allar spent some time at the Elite 11 finals catching up with Rivals' Woody Wommack this week. You can watch the full video below (and we recommend that you do) but one quote, in particular, stood out: "I think we're at a really good place with a lot of different recruits, and [with] all of us shutting down our recruitments that are already committed, we're on a track for a really big month, I think, and I think we're going to climb in a lot of rankings," Allar told Rivals. One of the Lions' most important commits in this cycle, Allar is a class leader and a peer recruiter. If he feels good about what's on the horizon, Penn State fans should, too.

3. A stray NIL opinion

Thursday was dominated by talk of name, image, and likeness deals across college football, and with good reason, as it was the first day in history when athletes could profit off of their popularity without fear of repercussions from the NCAA. In the short term, expect a lot of little deals to pop up on the Penn State front (video game app YOKE was a popular one out of the gate), but as the athletic department and its players get more educated about and involved with the NIL process, it won't be a surprise if some bigger numbers start to pop up. "We want to inspire our students' entrepreneurial spirit and help them understand the impact their brand has using enhanced education as key part of STATEment," Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a released statement. "Penn State's brand and 700,000 living alumni are huge advantages for our students as they explore these new opportunities to make an impact." It won't happen overnight, but before long, an impact will be made by athletes all over the school's massive list of athletic programs.

4. One thought for the road, offense

Let's turn our attention back to the current team as we close things out. So much of the focus this offseason, and rightly so, has been on how new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will work with quarterback Sean Clifford to not only improve his game but also implement the kind of highly productive attack we've seen at his past stops. That's fine, and well, and with good reason, but on a different topic, if you follow the Penn State football program on Twitter, then you've seen video of back Noah Cain at work. It's a big deal, as the talented ball carrier was coming off an undisclosed injury back in October with a TBD timeline to return. While it's one thing to work out and another to get the pads on and go through drills, it was another sign that things are moving in the right direction and an indication that Ja'Juan Seider's room should be at full strength this fall, which means it should be one of the best groups of backs in the Big Ten.

5. One thought for the road, defense