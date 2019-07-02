Penn State has added another wide receiver to its Class of 2020.

On Tuesday evening, Richmond, Texas, native Parker Washington announced his decision while at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas.



A 5-foot-10, 195 pound prospect from Fort Bend Travis, Washington earned an offer from the Nittany Lion coaching staff back in February. He then visited for the first time in April before using an official visit to return June 18-20.

“I loved Penn State," Washington said following his visit in April. “One of the biggest things that caught my eye was their academics. That’s going to be important to me. The [Morgan Academic Center] is really nice. It’s a real complex building with different rooms that are isolated so you can avoid distractions...But I also liked the campus and how it’s isolated. In that whole area, everyone is all about Penn State. That’s big to me, too.

"Lastly, I’d have to say the energy that I felt from the coaches. During practice, Coach [James] Franklin was always involved with everyone. He’s real hands-on with everyone. Of course, Coach Parker, I love what he does and how he teaches his guys. All of those things caught my eye.”