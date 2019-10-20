News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 15:26:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Tengwall recaps latest trip to Happy Valley

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Landon Tengwall was back in Happy Valley Saturday for this year's White Out game against Michigan.The Good Counsel prospect attended last year’s game against Ohio St...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}