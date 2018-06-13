The latest rankings by Rivals.com have been released for the Class of 2019.

With three future Penn State football players making the cut in the Rivals100, which was announced Tuesday, one more verbal commitment in James Franklin's Class of 2019 has joined them in the Rivals250. That is cornerback Tyler Rudolph, who soars in the rankings up 29 spots from the last update.

Rudolph made his decision to join PSU on May 21, verbally committing one month after visiting for April's Blue-White Game. He is considered by Rivals to be the highest-rated of the four defensive backs who are included in PSU's 2019 class.





Fellow Connecticut native and PSU commit Marquis Wilson bowed out of the Rivals250 after a short stay at the No. 220 spot in the last rankings. That makes Rudolph the only PSU prospect in today's Rivals250 release.

Other recruiting targets with whom Franklin and his coaching staff sit well, however, are littered throughout the Rivals250.

Notably, offensive linemen Saleem Wormley and Xavier Truss both moved up in the rankings, with Wormley making one of the biggest jumps of all prospects. Previously unranked, Wormley just missed out on the Rivals100 and now sits at No. 103. Defensive end target Adissa Isaac also makes an entrance into the Rivals250 after previously not being ranked. He now is listed at No. 203.

Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. and tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who both made a recent visit to University Park this past weekend, also are among the Rivals250, albeit at a lower ranking than they had previously been. Florida defensive lineman Derick "Rambo" Hunter is also listed in the new rankings release.



