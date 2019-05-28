Penn State's summer camp schedule is beginning to take shape.

This upcoming weekend, James Franklin or members of his coaching staff will be present at three camps, two of which are outside of Pennsylvania.

They'll start at Mercer University outside Atlanta this Saturday, June 1, for the annual Bobby Lamb Super Elite Camp. The Nittany Lions will joined by coaches from more than 40 other Division I programs. Florida, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Michigan, Oregon, TCU and West Virginia are just a few of the schools that plan to be there. PSU is expected to bring nearly its entire staff.

However, that won't be the case Sunday, June 2, as the staff will split to attend two different camps. As of Tuesday morning, it was still unclear where each assistant coach will go, but Franklin is expected to be at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., for the annual Lauren's First and Goal Camp.

According to their website, Lauren's First and Goal is "a non-profit organization, a labor of love started in 2004 by John and Marianne Loose in honor of their daughter, Lauren, a pediatric brain tumor survivor. Since its inception, LFG has raised more than $2 million toward its mission to provide financial support for brain tumor research and cancer services, to offer financial and emotional support to families living with pediatric cancer, and to increase awareness of the disease."

Last year, coaches from Army, Buffalo, Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple and Virginia were in attendance.

Other members of the staff, including regional recruiter Tim Banks, will be in Michigan for the second annual Grand Valley State Best of the Midwest Camp. This camp was formerly known as the Sound Mind Sound Body Camp. Many of Detroit's top prospects are expected to be there. Coaches from Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State were in attendance last year.

Back in 2017, the NCAA updated its rules regarding camps, allowing each program 10 days in June and July to host or attend camps elsewhere. Coaches are also no longer allowed to attend camps that aren't held on a college campus, which is why the Sound Mind Sound Body Camp shifted into Grand Valley State's Best of the Midwest Camp.

In addition to these three camps, Penn State will also be hosting seven camps on the University Park campus this summer. Those will also begin this weekend, as special teams coordinator Joe Lorig is expected to stay in town Saturday for the staff's Specialist Camp.

The on campus camps really pick up the following two weekends, as Penn State will host two 7-on-7 tournaments Saturday, June 8 and 15, as well as Elite Showcase camps Sunday, June 9 and 16.

Registration for the annual White Out Camp hasn't been opened to the public yet, but that's expected to take place June 22, the weekend before the dead period begins. Penn State's final camp of the summer, the Underclass Showcase, will take place once recruiting is able to resume in July. That's scheduled for Friday, July 26.

You can learn more about Penn State's on campus camps at GoPSUSports.com